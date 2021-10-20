RotoWire Partners

Fantasy Basketball Articles

Our latest fantasy basketball articles.
ALLDFSNFLMLBNBASoccerNHLGolfCollege FBCollege BBMMANASCARCFLWNBATennisArena FBEuroLeagueCricketeSportsKBOCPBLAFLBig3
Article Lists
All
Fantasy
DFS
Sports Betting
Display Preference
Grid
List
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
Today
Today
Joe Bartel digs into the board at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday's NBA action, where Jaylen Brown's rebounding prop is catching Joe's eye as the Celtics get set to face the Magic.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Plays
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Plays
Today
Today
Can James Harden crack 21 points against the Hawks?
Six Players Off to Hot Starts: Who's For Real, Who Could Regress?
Six Players Off to Hot Starts: Who's For Real, Who Could Regress?
Today
Today
Al Horford is off to a suspiciously strong start in Boston. Can he keep it up in the month of November?
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
Today
Today
In Wednesday‘s 11-game slate, expect Nikola Jokic to have a big game, as he’s currently averaging 54.5 DK points per contest and his usage is up with the absence of Jamal Murray.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Today
Today
Paul George is off to a fantastic start as the Clippers' leading man in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.
Around the Association: Heat Keep Rolling, CP3 Passes Nash, Cade Cunningham Struggles
Around the Association: Heat Keep Rolling, CP3 Passes Nash, Cade Cunningham Struggles
Today
Today
Michael Spero breaks down all of the key fantasy takeaways from Tuesday night's NBA action, including the the Heat continuing to roll through their early season schedule.
Early-Season Booms: Bridges, Horford Shock Fantasy Managers
Early-Season Booms: Bridges, Horford Shock Fantasy Managers
Today
Today
Miles Bridges and Al Horford are both returning first-round value after two weeks.
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
Today
Today
On a busy and injury-filled 11-game slate, who are the best players to target?
Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks
Yesterday
Yesterday
The Bucks are down three starters. Can they still cover a four-point spread against the Pistons?
NBA Observations: Slow Starts, Zion Update, COVID Concerns and More Fantasy Headlines
NBA Observations: Slow Starts, Zion Update, COVID Concerns and More Fantasy Headlines
Yesterday
Yesterday
In this week's look around the league, Nick Whalen writes on Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson, a recent string of virus-related absences, the surprisingly productive Orlando Magic and more.
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
Yesterday
Yesterday
Dan Bruno checks out Tuesday's slate and expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry a heavy load for the banged-up Bucks against the Pistons.
Around the Association: Bulls Storm Back, Franz Wagner Shows Out, OG's Career Night
Around the Association: Bulls Storm Back, Franz Wagner Shows Out, OG's Career Night
Yesterday
Yesterday
Michael Spero takes an in-depth look at all of the fantasy-relevant happenings around the NBA on Monday night.
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
Yesterday
Yesterday
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out Tuesday's action and thinks Jimmy Butler could be the best of the slate's elite options in a clash with the Mavericks.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yesterday
Yesterday
Mike Barner analyses the Tuesday Yahoo NBA slate, as Giannis Antetokounmpo might be one-man team for the injured Bucks.
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Bets + DFS Plays for Monday Night
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Bets + DFS Plays for Monday Night
2 days ago
2 days ago
Nick Whalen joined Emerson Lotzia on DraftKings' The Sweat on Monday morning to break down Monday's nine-game NBA slate.
Six Players Off to Hot Starts: Who's For Real, Who Could Regress?
Six Players Off to Hot Starts: Who's For Real, Who Could Regress?
Today
Today
Al Horford is off to a suspiciously strong start in Boston. Can he keep it up in the month of November?
Around the Association: Heat Keep Rolling, CP3 Passes Nash, Cade Cunningham Struggles
Around the Association: Heat Keep Rolling, CP3 Passes Nash, Cade Cunningham Struggles
Today
Today
Michael Spero breaks down all of the key fantasy takeaways from Tuesday night's NBA action, including the the Heat continuing to roll through their early season schedule.
Early-Season Booms: Bridges, Horford Shock Fantasy Managers
Early-Season Booms: Bridges, Horford Shock Fantasy Managers
Today
Today
Miles Bridges and Al Horford are both returning first-round value after two weeks.
NBA Observations: Slow Starts, Zion Update, COVID Concerns and More Fantasy Headlines
NBA Observations: Slow Starts, Zion Update, COVID Concerns and More Fantasy Headlines
Yesterday
Yesterday
In this week's look around the league, Nick Whalen writes on Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson, a recent string of virus-related absences, the surprisingly productive Orlando Magic and more.
Around the Association: Bulls Storm Back, Franz Wagner Shows Out, OG's Career Night
Around the Association: Bulls Storm Back, Franz Wagner Shows Out, OG's Career Night
Yesterday
Yesterday
Michael Spero takes an in-depth look at all of the fantasy-relevant happenings around the NBA on Monday night.
NBA Podcast: Zion's Future, Slow Starts, Best Bad Teams + Early ROY Race
NBA Podcast: Zion's Future, Slow Starts, Best Bad Teams + Early ROY Race
2 days ago
2 days ago
James Anderson and Nick Whalen talk slow starts, Zion's latest timetable, City Edition jerseys, the early Rookie of the Year race and much more.
NBA Start/Sit: Porzingis Not Worth the Risk on Three-Game Week
NBA Start/Sit: Porzingis Not Worth the Risk on Three-Game Week
2 days ago
2 days ago
Heading into Week 3 of the fantasy basketball season, Juan Blanco breaks down some difficult start-or-sit cases at each position.
Around the Association: Wrapping Up a Big Fantasy Weekend
Around the Association: Wrapping Up a Big Fantasy Weekend
2 days ago
2 days ago
Michael Spero recaps everything fantasy basketball managers need to know from this weekend's action around the NBA.
NBA Waiver Wire: Players to Consider Heading Into Week 3
NBA Waiver Wire: Players to Consider Heading Into Week 3
3 days ago
3 days ago
He's burned managers before, but even a reduced role, Kevin Love's rebounding has him back on the fantasy radar.
NBA Waiver Wire: Top Adds for Week 3
NBA Waiver Wire: Top Adds for Week 3
5 days ago
5 days ago
Alex Rikleen breaks down his favorite waiver wire adds heading into Week 3 of the NBA season.
Around the Association: Bulls Take a Loss, Morant Outduels Curry, Mavs Outlast Spurs
Around the Association: Bulls Take a Loss, Morant Outduels Curry, Mavs Outlast Spurs
5 days ago
5 days ago
Michael Spero breaks down a wild Thursday night in the NBA, hitting on all of the relevant fantasy news and notes.
Around the Association: Lakers Collapse, Mobley Shines on D, Heat Shut Down Nets
Around the Association: Lakers Collapse, Mobley Shines on D, Heat Shut Down Nets
6 days ago
6 days ago
Michael Spero takes a look around the league, recapping all of the fantasy-relevant action from Wednesday night's slate.
NBA Mailbag: Is Kyrie Worth Holding? Sell High on Miles Bridges?
NBA Mailbag: Is Kyrie Worth Holding? Sell High on Miles Bridges?
6 days ago
6 days ago
Mike Barner answers readers' questions on Kyrie Irving, Miles Bridges, Deandre Ayton, De'Aaron Fox and more.
NBA Podcast: Fantasy Outliers, Chicago's Hot Start + Updated Futures Bets with Alex Barutha
NBA Podcast: Fantasy Outliers, Chicago's Hot Start + Updated Futures Bets with Alex Barutha
7 days ago
7 days ago
Alex Barutha joins Nick Whalen to talk about the 4-0 Bulls, slow starts for Damian Lillard and Michael Porter Jr., updated MVP, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player odds, and more.
Don't Panic... Yet: Seven Players Off to Slow Starts in Fantasy Basketball
Don't Panic... Yet: Seven Players Off to Slow Starts in Fantasy Basketball
7 days ago
7 days ago
Damian Lillard is is just 2-of-24 from three-point land through the Blazers' first three games of the season.
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet
Today
Today
In Wednesday‘s 11-game slate, expect Nikola Jokic to have a big game, as he’s currently averaging 54.5 DK points per contest and his usage is up with the absence of Jamal Murray.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Today
Today
Paul George is off to a fantastic start as the Clippers' leading man in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
Today
Today
On a busy and injury-filled 11-game slate, who are the best players to target?
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet
Yesterday
Yesterday
Dan Bruno checks out Tuesday's slate and expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry a heavy load for the banged-up Bucks against the Pistons.
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays
Yesterday
Yesterday
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out Tuesday's action and thinks Jimmy Butler could be the best of the slate's elite options in a clash with the Mavericks.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks
Yesterday
Yesterday
Mike Barner analyses the Tuesday Yahoo NBA slate, as Giannis Antetokounmpo might be one-man team for the injured Bucks.
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Bets + DFS Plays for Monday Night
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Bets + DFS Plays for Monday Night
2 days ago
2 days ago
Nick Whalen joined Emerson Lotzia on DraftKings' The Sweat on Monday morning to break down Monday's nine-game NBA slate.
DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Monday Cheat Sheet
2 days ago
2 days ago
Dan Bruno breaks down the Monday DraftKings slate as Bradley Beal faces the Hawks in what should be a high-scoring game.
FanDuel NBA: Monday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Monday Value Plays
2 days ago
2 days ago
Jeff Edgerton breaks down the Monday NBA FanDuel slate as Nikola Jokic is an elite to build around.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Monday Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
Is Mike Barner rolling with Bradley Beal (at Atlanta) in his Yahoo DFS lineups tonight?
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Sunday Value Plays
3 days ago
3 days ago
With only four games on the evening schedule, Juan Carlos Blanco selects a couple players who are primed to exceed value.
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Sunday Cheat Sheet
3 days ago
3 days ago
Dan Marcus really likes what Miles Bridges has been doing this season and figures his form will continue at home versus Portland.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks
3 days ago
3 days ago
Damian Lillard may be struggling, but Joel Bartilotta believes he could start returning to form with a matchup against the Hornets.
DraftKings NBA: Saturday Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Saturday Cheat Sheet
4 days ago
4 days ago
If Malcolm Brogdon is sidelined again, Domantas Sabonis will be a popular DFS option.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks
4 days ago
4 days ago
Can Mo Bamba continue his stretch of great performances?
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
Today
Today
Joe Bartel digs into the board at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday's NBA action, where Jaylen Brown's rebounding prop is catching Joe's eye as the Celtics get set to face the Magic.
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Plays
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Plays
Today
Today
Can James Harden crack 21 points against the Hawks?
Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Tuesday Picks
Yesterday
Yesterday
The Bucks are down three starters. Can they still cover a four-point spread against the Pistons?
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Bets + DFS Plays for Monday Night
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Bets + DFS Plays for Monday Night
2 days ago
2 days ago
Nick Whalen joined Emerson Lotzia on DraftKings' The Sweat on Monday morning to break down Monday's nine-game NBA slate.
Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks
2 days ago
2 days ago
With Joel Embiid sidelined, can Tobias Harris score over 21.5 points?
Handicapping the NBA: Friday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Friday Picks
5 days ago
5 days ago
Domantas Sabonis and Chris Duarte are set to benefit from Malcolm Brogdon's absence.
WynnBET Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Best Bets
WynnBET Sportsbook: Thursday NBA Best Bets
6 days ago
6 days ago
Can the Knicks slow down the 4-0 Bulls?
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks
7 days ago
7 days ago
The RotoWire NBA crew highlights their favorite bets of the day.
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday Best Bets
7 days ago
7 days ago
Joe Bartel kickstarts his DraftKings Sportsbook article for the NBA season with a look at his top player props and parlay builders for Wednesday night's slate. How will De'Aaron Fox fare against the Suns?
FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday Best Bets
FanDuel Sportsbook: Tuesday Best Bets
8 days ago
8 days ago
Will the Warriors cover a nine-point spread against the Thunder?
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Best, DFS Values for Tuesday's Slate
DraftKings Video: Nick Whalen Talks Best Best, DFS Values for Tuesday's Slate
8 days ago
8 days ago
Nick Whalen joined Jessie Coffied and Emerson Lotzia on DraftKings' The Sweat to break down Tuesday's five-game NBA slate.
Handicapping the NBA: Monday's Best Bets
Handicapping the NBA: Monday's Best Bets
9 days ago
9 days ago
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics head to Charlotte to take on the 3-0 Hornets on Monday night.
Handicapping the NBA: Friday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Friday Picks
12 days ago
12 days ago
Thunder at Rockets presents some intriguing betting options.
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Thursday Picks
13 days ago
13 days ago
Both De'Andre Hunter and Tyler Herro have earned plenty of attention with their player props.
Handicapping the NBA: Wednesday Picks
Handicapping the NBA: Wednesday Picks
14 days ago
14 days ago
Will OG Anunoby see increased usage for the Raptors this season?