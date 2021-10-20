Fantasy Basketball Articles

Joe Bartel digs into the board at the DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday's NBA action, where Jaylen Brown's rebounding prop is catching Joe's eye as the Celtics get set to face the Magic.
Al Horford is off to a suspiciously strong start in Boston. Can he keep it up in the month of November?
In Wednesday‘s 11-game slate, expect Nikola Jokic to have a big game, as he’s currently averaging 54.5 DK points per contest and his usage is up with the absence of Jamal Murray.
Paul George is off to a fantastic start as the Clippers' leading man in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.
Michael Spero breaks down all of the key fantasy takeaways from Tuesday night's NBA action, including the the Heat continuing to roll through their early season schedule.
Miles Bridges and Al Horford are both returning first-round value after two weeks.
On a busy and injury-filled 11-game slate, who are the best players to target?
The Bucks are down three starters. Can they still cover a four-point spread against the Pistons?
In this week's look around the league, Nick Whalen writes on Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson, a recent string of virus-related absences, the surprisingly productive Orlando Magic and more.
Dan Bruno checks out Tuesday's slate and expects Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry a heavy load for the banged-up Bucks against the Pistons.
Michael Spero takes an in-depth look at all of the fantasy-relevant happenings around the NBA on Monday night.
Juan Carlos Blanco checks out Tuesday's action and thinks Jimmy Butler could be the best of the slate's elite options in a clash with the Mavericks.
Mike Barner analyses the Tuesday Yahoo NBA slate, as Giannis Antetokounmpo might be one-man team for the injured Bucks.
Nick Whalen joined Emerson Lotzia on DraftKings' The Sweat on Monday morning to break down Monday's nine-game NBA slate.
James Anderson and Nick Whalen talk slow starts, Zion's latest timetable, City Edition jerseys, the early Rookie of the Year race and much more.
Heading into Week 3 of the fantasy basketball season, Juan Blanco breaks down some difficult start-or-sit cases at each position.
Michael Spero recaps everything fantasy basketball managers need to know from this weekend's action around the NBA.
He's burned managers before, but even a reduced role, Kevin Love's rebounding has him back on the fantasy radar.
Alex Rikleen breaks down his favorite waiver wire adds heading into Week 3 of the NBA season.
Michael Spero breaks down a wild Thursday night in the NBA, hitting on all of the relevant fantasy news and notes.
Michael Spero takes a look around the league, recapping all of the fantasy-relevant action from Wednesday night's slate.
Mike Barner answers readers' questions on Kyrie Irving, Miles Bridges, Deandre Ayton, De'Aaron Fox and more.
Alex Barutha joins Nick Whalen to talk about the 4-0 Bulls, slow starts for Damian Lillard and Michael Porter Jr., updated MVP, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player odds, and more.
Damian Lillard is is just 2-of-24 from three-point land through the Blazers' first three games of the season.
Dan Bruno breaks down the Monday DraftKings slate as Bradley Beal faces the Hawks in what should be a high-scoring game.
Jeff Edgerton breaks down the Monday NBA FanDuel slate as Nikola Jokic is an elite to build around.
Is Mike Barner rolling with Bradley Beal (at Atlanta) in his Yahoo DFS lineups tonight?
With only four games on the evening schedule, Juan Carlos Blanco selects a couple players who are primed to exceed value.
Dan Marcus really likes what Miles Bridges has been doing this season and figures his form will continue at home versus Portland.
Damian Lillard may be struggling, but Joel Bartilotta believes he could start returning to form with a matchup against the Hornets.
If Malcolm Brogdon is sidelined again, Domantas Sabonis will be a popular DFS option.
Can Mo Bamba continue his stretch of great performances?
With Joel Embiid sidelined, can Tobias Harris score over 21.5 points?
Domantas Sabonis and Chris Duarte are set to benefit from Malcolm Brogdon's absence.
Can the Knicks slow down the 4-0 Bulls?
The RotoWire NBA crew highlights their favorite bets of the day.
Joe Bartel kickstarts his DraftKings Sportsbook article for the NBA season with a look at his top player props and parlay builders for Wednesday night's slate. How will De'Aaron Fox fare against the Suns?
Will the Warriors cover a nine-point spread against the Thunder?
Nick Whalen joined Jessie Coffied and Emerson Lotzia on DraftKings' The Sweat to break down Tuesday's five-game NBA slate.
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics head to Charlotte to take on the 3-0 Hornets on Monday night.
Thunder at Rockets presents some intriguing betting options.
Both De'Andre Hunter and Tyler Herro have earned plenty of attention with their player props.
Will OG Anunoby see increased usage for the Raptors this season?