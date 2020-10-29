Fantasy Hockey Articles

The Canucks don't give up much at home, but Neil Parker is endorsing John Klingberg as a significant value play.
Both teams played yesterday, but Brandon Wampler figures the Isles will be able to overpower the Wild.
It may sound like heresy to claim someone other than Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's best all-time goal scorer, but Janet Eagleson would like to explain why Alex Ovechkin is worthy of that title.
Chris Morgan previews Saturday’s slate, setting his sights on Vegas defender Shea Theodore on the road against struggling Montreal.
Neil Parker looks over Saturday's slate as Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche host the Blue Jackets.
Chris Morgan is all for Rasmus Dahlin and his power-play skills against the Red Wings' subpar penalty kill.
Sasha Yodashkin tunes us into Friday’s DraftKings slate, rolling with Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane in Winnipeg.
The Oilers have been scoring at will of late and Jason Chen doesn't see that stopping at home against the Rangers.
Evan Berofsky analyzes the top waiver-wire options for the week, including Calgary's Sean Monahan.
With 11 points in his last seven games, the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko makes for a great play Thursday against the Sharks.
With the Blues on the road in San Jose on Thursday, Jason Chen recommends netminder Jordan Binnington for your FanDuel lineup.
AJ Scholz runs through his favorite bets in Thursday's eight-game slate, including where to target the Bruins' 'Perfection Line' as Boston gets set to face Detroit.
Jordan Mazzara looks over Thursday's slate as Jack Campbell and the Maple Leafs host the Lightning.
Shawn Hutchinson highlights some young up-and-comers as well as some goaltenders to keep an eye on in deeper formats.
Chris Morgan recommends Blues blueliner Torey Krug on Wednesday against the Kings.
Jason Chen analyses goalie situations around the league with Andrei Vasilevskiy is getting hot for the Lightning.
Jan Levine analyzes the ups and downs this week in hockey, including the return of Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh.
Janet Eagleson says you sometimes have to be courageous, whether that be in fantasy or real life.
Evan Berofsky looks at the top waiver-wire options for the week, including Anaheim's Rickard Rakell.
Jason Chen analyzes goalie situations in the NHL, including Frederik Andersen, who unexpectedly is the best goalie in the league.
Shawn Hutchinson highlights some surprising early-season even-strength and power-play producers.
Jan Levine analyzes the risers and fallers in hockey this week, including San Jose's Erik Karlsson, who is turning back the clock.
Janet Eagleson mixes it up a bit by adding a few team combos to the standard free-agent recommendations.
Evan Berofsky analyzes the top waiver-wire options of the week, including the Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg, who leads the club in points with six.
Jason Chen analyzes recent trends among goalkeepers, including Boston's Jeremy Swayman, who has made a strong first move in the battle for the crease.
Jan Levine analyzes the risers and fallers in hockey for the week, including Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter, who has stepped up in the face of injuries.
With Carolina favored against Chicago on Wednesday, Sasha Yodashkin is turning to Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen.
Jordan Mazzara suggests checking out Nashville's Ryan Johansen on Wednesday at Edmonton.
Jason Chen breaks down Tuesday’s FanDuel slate, plugging in Canucks netminder Thatcher Demko against the visiting Rangers.
Sasha Yodashkin is loading up on Flyers on Tuesday in an attractive matchup with the lowly Coyotes.
Chris Morgan looks over Tuesday's slate as Sean Couturier and the Flyers host the woeful Coyotes.
RotoWire's AJ Scholz highlights his favorite bets heading into Thursday's 10-game NHL slate.
AJ Scholz looks ahead to the 2021-22 NHL season by breaking down some player futures in part two of Handicapping the NHL.
AJ Scholz looks ahead to the 2021-22 NHL season by breaking down some team futures in part one of Handicapping the NHL.
AJ Scholz breaks down the Stanley Cup Finals with the latest odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook, including a look at the favorites to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.
AJ Scholz breaks down the two Stanley Cup Semifinals odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook, including an updated look at the odds to win list Lord Stanley's chalice.
AJ Scholz breaks down the next pair of second-round series with the latest odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook, including a look at the favorites to win the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy.
AJ Scholz breakdown the first pair of second-round series latest odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook, including the updated favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
AJ Scholz breakdown each series latest odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook, including the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
AJ Scholz joins VSiN on a Tuesday evening to make some NHL betting suggestions for Tuesday night's slate of hockey games.
AJ Scholz breaks down the winning odds for the NHL's four revamped divisions, including why the smart money is on Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and company.
AJ Scholz takes a look at preseason Stanley Cup odds, including his long-shot picks.
AJ Scholz takes a look at the odds for the Stanley Cup Finals and makes some recommendations on where to lay down your cash.
AJ Scholz details his favorite bets to make and avoid for the upcoming Stanley Cup playoffs.